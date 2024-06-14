Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Unveils Rs 78.67 Crore Special Package for Cauvery Delta Farmers

Tamil Nadu has announced a Rs 78.67 crore special package, specifically aimed at protecting the interests of Cauvery delta farmers, Agriculture Minister M R K Panneerselvam said. Due to insufficient storage in the Mettur dam, the state will implement various support measures under this scheme, including subsidized distribution of paddy seeds.

Tamil Nadu has rolled out a special package worth Rs 78.67 crore to safeguard the interests of Cauvery delta farmers, Agriculture Minister M R K Panneerselvam announced on Friday. The announcement comes in light of insufficient water storage in the Mettur dam which typically releases water for 'Kuruvai' paddy cultivation on June 12 every year.

Chief Minister M K Stalin has instructed the immediate implementation of this comprehensive package to ensure the protection of farmer interests. Support measures under the scheme include the distribution of 2,000 tons of paddy seeds for one lakh acres at subsidized rates through agriculture extension centers.

This initiative will be funded by the state and integrated with various other government schemes aimed at bolstering the agricultural sector, Panneerselvam stated.

