Shivraj Singh Chouhan Emphasizes Timely Inputs and Agricultural Modernization

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, conducted a comprehensive review at Krishi Bhawan to assess the preparedness for the upcoming Kharif season of 2024. Emphasizing the critical need for timely availability and quality of fertilizers, seeds, and pesticides, Shri Chouhan directed officials from various departments to ensure smooth distribution to farmers. He underscored that any disruptions in the supply chain could adversely affect sowing and subsequent crop production, urging stringent monitoring and proactive measures to mitigate challenges.

Expressing optimism about the forecasted above-normal Southwest monsoon for the year, Shri Chouhan highlighted the importance of this favorable prediction in boosting agricultural prospects. The review session featured presentations from key departments including the Department of Fertilizers, Central Water Commission, and the Indian Meteorological Department, providing insights into their respective roles in supporting agricultural operations during the Kharif season.

Secretary of the Department for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Shri Manoj Ahuja, along with senior officials, briefed the Minister on the overall readiness and strategic plans to facilitate a successful Kharif season.

In a separate review of the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE), Shri Chouhan advocated for enhanced mechanization of farms to enhance productivity. He stressed the integration of agricultural education with practical farming practices to ensure that advancements in agricultural sciences directly benefit farmers. The Minister emphasized the pivotal role of Kisan Vikas Kendras (KVKs) in disseminating agricultural innovations to grassroots farmers, urging for their enhanced effectiveness through advanced technological tools.

Shri Chouhan called upon agricultural scientists to intensify efforts in improving productivity and developing new crop varieties suited to local conditions. He underscored the importance of simplifying natural farming practices to encourage wider adoption among farmers, aligning with sustainable agricultural practices.

During the session, Secretary of DARE and Director General of ICAR, Shri Himanshu Pathak, briefed the Minister on ICAR's ambitious 100-day plan, which includes initiatives such as developing new crop varieties and certifying innovative agricultural technologies to accelerate agricultural growth.

Ministers of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Shri Ramnath Thakur and Shri Bhagirath Choudhary, also participated in the meetings, contributing to the discussions on enhancing agricultural productivity and ensuring farmers' welfare across the country.