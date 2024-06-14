AEML Cracks Down on Non-Payment: Chembur's Power Woes Escalate

Adani Electricity Mumbai (AEML) announced on Friday they have initiated a power disconnection drive affecting 1,100 residents of Chembur's Siddharth Colony over unpaid dues. On Wednesday, nearly 100 customers with outstanding payments saw their electricity terminated, the utility confirmed in an official statement.

According to the Adani Group's subsidiary, local residents had been assured by various realty developers that their electricity bills would be covered, resulting in non-payment. An understanding had been achieved in 2019 following a mass disconnection, but a significant portion of arrears remain unsettled. Currently, 70 percent of the colony's residents have become regular payers. The utility also noted high consumption among defaulters, who own multiple air conditioners, televisions, and other electrical devices.

In response to incidents where households resorted to power theft post-disconnection, the company has initiated a vigilance campaign in the area. The utility further mentioned that their field workers frequently face physical intimidation while performing their duties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)