Left Menu

AEML Cracks Down on Non-Payment: Chembur's Power Woes Escalate

Adani Electricity Mumbai (AEML) has started a power disconnection drive against 1,100 residents of Chembur's Siddharth Colony due to non-payment of dues, leading to escalated power theft and resistance against field workers.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-06-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 21:29 IST
AEML Cracks Down on Non-Payment: Chembur's Power Woes Escalate
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Electricity Mumbai (AEML) announced on Friday they have initiated a power disconnection drive affecting 1,100 residents of Chembur's Siddharth Colony over unpaid dues. On Wednesday, nearly 100 customers with outstanding payments saw their electricity terminated, the utility confirmed in an official statement.

According to the Adani Group's subsidiary, local residents had been assured by various realty developers that their electricity bills would be covered, resulting in non-payment. An understanding had been achieved in 2019 following a mass disconnection, but a significant portion of arrears remain unsettled. Currently, 70 percent of the colony's residents have become regular payers. The utility also noted high consumption among defaulters, who own multiple air conditioners, televisions, and other electrical devices.

In response to incidents where households resorted to power theft post-disconnection, the company has initiated a vigilance campaign in the area. The utility further mentioned that their field workers frequently face physical intimidation while performing their duties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From 5G to 6G: Integrating Large Language Models for Enhanced Network Performance

Southern Africa's Road to Prosperity: A Blueprint for Green, Resilient, and Inclusive Trade Corridors

Enhanced Road Safety: AI-Powered Radar Systems for Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection

Green Finance: Asia’s Blueprint for Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024