Tragic Drowning of Zubeen Garg: A Closer Look at the Events Leading to His Death

Zubeen Garg drowned in Singapore's Lazarus Island waters after rejecting a life jacket during a yacht party. An inquiry shed light on the singer's severe intoxication, health issues, and the events leading to his death. A chargesheet was filed against seven accused in the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 19:12 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 19:12 IST
Late Zubeen Garg (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Renowned Indian singer Zubeen Garg tragically drowned near Singapore's Lazarus Island after refusing a life jacket during a yacht gathering, as revealed in a Coroner's court inquiry, according to Channel NewsAsia. Garg, 52, removed his life jacket and later dismissed attempts to provide another, despite being 'heavily intoxicated.'

Eyewitness accounts reported that Garg attempted to swim back to the yacht before floating face-down in the water. Despite rapid rescue efforts, including CPR, he was pronounced dead. The court was informed that serious intoxication and lack of a life jacket contributed to the fatal incident.

The investigation highlighted that the North East India Festival brought Garg to Singapore. Questions remain about the incident's circumstances. Seven individuals, including leading event figures, face charges related to his death, with the primary chargesheet detailing murder accusations against four key players.

