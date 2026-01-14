Delhi’s E-Rickshaw Registration Drive: A Push for Safer Roads

The Delhi transport department is addressing road safety concerns by proposing a one-month grace period for unregistered e-rickshaw operators to register their vehicles. This step is part of a broader initiative to reduce traffic congestion and improve road safety in the city.

Once hailed as an eco-friendly transportation option, e-rickshaws have increasingly contributed to traffic problems and safety concerns on Delhi's roads. While over 204,000 are officially registered on the Vahan dashboard as of January 2026, unofficial figures suggest much higher numbers. The initiative aims to balance maintaining livelihoods with ensuring safety.

The department has indicated that the scheme's start date is yet to be confirmed. The move follows a Delhi High Court notice to the government after a tragic incident involving an unregistered e-rickshaw. Under the existing 'E-rickshaw Sewa' scheme, these vehicles are regulated as transport vehicles, with specified road usage rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)