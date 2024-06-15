Left Menu

IAS Officer J Syamala Rao appointed as Executive Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams

In a recent administrative reshuffle, the Government of Andhra Pradesh has announced the transfer and appointment of IAS Officer J Syamala Rao. Effective immediately, Syamala Rao has been posted as the Executive Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), Tirupati.

ANI | Updated: 15-06-2024 10:41 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 10:41 IST
IAS Officer J Syamala Rao appointed as Executive Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (ANI/ File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
In a recent administrative reshuffle, the new alliance government of Andhra Pradesh has announced the appointment of IAS Officer J Syamala Rao as the new Executive Officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), one of the world's richest Hindu temple trusts. The TTD administers Lord Venkateshwara Swamy temple on Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district.

Rao an IAS officer of the 1997 batch replaces AV Dharma Reddy. The General Administration (SC.A) Department issued the notification on June 14 and the order relieves the senior Indian Defence Estates Service (IDES) officer from his full additional charge as the TTD Executive Officer.

Syamala Rao has previously served as Visakhapatnam district collector. The newly sworn-in Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has alleged corruption and maladministration by the previous government in the TTD administration and said that he will "purify the governance" of the Tirumala administration.

Speaking to reporters in Tirumala after his swearing-in ceremony at Vijayawada and before taking charge as the Andhra CM, Naidu said, "Crimes will not be tolerated. Some people are making false accusations against us after committing crimes. Political conspiracies will not be tolerated. I will start the purification of governance from Tirumala." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

