SC dismisses plea of alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's wife Leena Paulose

The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition filed Leena Paulose, wife of alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, challenging the Delhi High Court order which adjourned her bail appeal in the Rs 200-crore extortion case.

ANI | Updated: 15-06-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 14:13 IST
The Supreme Court of Indian (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition filed by Leena Paulose, wife of alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, challenging the Delhi High Court order, which adjourned her bail appeal in the Rs 200-crore extortion case. A vacation bench of Justices PV Sanjay Kumar and Augustine George Masih made it clear that accelerated proceedings in the case cannot be sought.

"Special Leave Petition is dismissed. Pending applications shall also stand dismissed," the bench stated in its order passed on June 14. Paulose had filed an SLP against the Delhi High Court's May 20 order, which adjourned her bail plea for July.

The bench noted that the plea was filed before the High Court on May 14 and then the notice was issued on May 20. "You have been in prison for two years and eight months, as soon as you come to the court you require an order," the top court observed.

As the counsel representing Paulose requested the apex court for expedited proceedings, the bench said, "Not for us to arrange the board of the High Court." As per the prosecution Chandrashekhar and his wife, Leena Paulose, were allegedly involved in running an organised crime syndicate with their associates since 2013 with the motive of pecuniary gain by cheating and extortion.

Both Chandrasekhar and his wife were arrested by the Delhi Police in September 2021 for their alleged role in the duping case. They are presently in judicial custody. (ANI)

