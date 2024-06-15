Andhra CM Naidu interacts with party workers at TDP Central Office

The newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu, interacted with the party workers at the TDP Central Office on Saturday. Chandrababu visited the party office for the first time after taking charge as the chief minister.

His followers and TDP cadres reached in large numbers to greet CM Naidu. Chandrababu Naidu took oath as Andhra chief minister for the fourth time on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Government allotted portfolios to 25 Ministers in his Cabinet. While Chief Minister Naidu has kept Law and Order among other portfolios, Pawan Kalyan, who has been named Naidu's Deputy, has been allocated Panchayati Raj, Environment, Forest and Science and Technology.

Naidu's son, Nara Lokesh has been allotted Human Resources Development, Information Technology, Electronics and Communication. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Kinjarapu Atchannaidu got Agriculture, Co-operation, Marketing, Animal Husbandary, Dairy Development and Fisheries, while Satya Kumar Yadav got Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education.

JanaSena Party leaders Nadendla Manohar got Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs while Kandula Durgesh will take control of Tourism, Culture and Cinematography. The TDP fought the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections as well as the Lok Sabha polls in partnership with the BJP and the Jana Sena Party.

Chief Minister Naidu had led the TDP-BJP-Jana Sena National Democratic Alliance to a landslide victory in the Assembly as well as parliamentary elections. The TDP holds the majority in Andhra Pradesh's 175-member assembly with 135 MLAs, while its allies, the Janasena Party, have 21 and BJP has eight. The opposition YSR Congress Party was confined to 11. (ANI)

