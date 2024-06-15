Left Menu

Saudi minister: Ukraine peace process will need difficult compromise

Speaking at a conference in Switzerland aimed at paving the way for a peace process, the minister said Saudi Arabia was committed to helping to bring an end to the conflict. "We believe it is important that the international community encourage any step towards serious negotiations which will require difficult compromise as part of a road map that leads to peace," the prince said.

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said on Saturday that any credible peace talks on the war in Ukraine will need Russia's participation and that it would involve "difficult compromise". Speaking at a conference in Switzerland aimed at paving the way for a peace process, the minister said Saudi Arabia was committed to helping to bring an end to the conflict.

"We believe it is important that the international community encourage any step towards serious negotiations which will require difficult compromise as part of a road map that leads to peace," the prince said. Saudi Arabia is viewed as one of the leading candidates to host what is being mooted as a follow-up conference to this weekend's gathering of dozens of world leaders in Switzerland.

