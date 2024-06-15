Govt to explore possibility of holding Students Central Association elections at HP University: CM Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated a two-day 'Maitree' programme of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) Alumni (Decadal Chapter of the 90s) in Shimla on Saturday which also saw the launch of the International Chapter of 'Maitree'. Reflecting on his university days, CM Sukhu emphasized their role in shaping his political career.

In his address, CM Sukhu assured that the state government would explore the possibilities of conducting Students Central Association (SCA) elections at HPU, with ongoing discussions with university authorities. He emphasized the government's efforts to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant and to enhance the quality of education in government institutions. Key initiatives include the introduction of English medium instruction starting from class one and the phased establishment of Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools in all 68 assembly constituencies, aimed at providing state-of-the-art facilities to students.

The Chief Minister highlighted plans to innovate the higher education sector with modern teaching technologies, ensuring maximum benefit for every student. He also urged the students to be noble and responsible citizens of the country and always be good to others.

Keeping in mind to make Himachal Pradesh economically stable, the Government has adopted zero tolerance towards corruption. Addressing the economic challenges, CM Sukhu noted the state's inherited debt burden and the tough decisions taken to stabilize the economy.

"When we came to power the economic condition of the State was in complete mess because of the huge debt burden inherited from the previous government and we had to take some tough decisions to bring back the derailed economy on track by generating income from the existing resources. We have set a target to make Himachal Pradesh the most prosperous state by the year 2032", Sukhu said. The Chief Minister also detailed the Mukhya Mantri Sukh Aashray, stating that 4000 orphan children have been adopted as 'Children of the State' and the entire responsibility of their education has been taken by the State Government. A Center of Excellence would be constructed in Tikri of Kandaghat area in District Solan to provide education to about 300 Divyangjans, he remarked.

He also announced to provision of rupees two crores to the Alumni Association for the construction of their building. Sukhu also released three books - 'Juni' by senior journalist Sanjeev Sharma, 'Main Aur Meri HP University' and 'Yadein Buransh Ki'. He also gave away free lifetime membership certificates of HPU alumni to four specially-abled students.

MLA Satpal Singh Satti, recalling university days said that though they had different ideologies Sukhu was his good friend and both of them learnt the political traits from this prestigious institution. As of today, about 25 student leaders of the university are members of the present Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. He added that many people including Union Minister JP Nadda and former Union Minister Anand Sharma earned fame by achieving great heights in their respective fields.

Earlier, the President of Alumni Association Prof. Chandramohan Parshira welcomed the Chief Minister and said that the association would adopt Neri of Shimla district for its overall development. Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sunder Singh Thakur, MLA Kewal Singh Pathania, DC Anupam Kashyap and former students of HPU from India and abroad were present at the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)