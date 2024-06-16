Ghaziabad: Fire under control at packaging factory in Tronica City industrial area

The fire officials have managed to douse the fire that broke out at a packaging factory in the Tronica City industrial area in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Saturday morning, a fire official said. There was no loss of life in the fire incident. "At the time of the fire, three employees were present in the factory, who were evacuated safely," Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Rahul Kumar told ANI.

Twenty-four fire tenders were present on the spot to control the fire. The blaze had rapidly spread to the upper floors of the three-story building. While speaking with ANI, he briefed about the incident and said, "On June 15, at about 9:25 am, the fire station at Tronica City received the information that a fire broke out in a packaging factory in the Tronica City industrial area. On reaching there, we found out that the fire had spread on the upper floors as well. On the upper floors, the work of dyeing used to take place..."

He added further, "The fire, due to winds, had also spread to the nearby factories, after which fire vehicles were called from nearby districts. Water tankers were also taken from the municipal corporation to douse the fire." (ANI)

