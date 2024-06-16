Himachal Pradesh: Fire breaks out at Solan forest, fire tenders at spot

A fire broke out in the forests of Solan in Himachal Pradesh. Forest officials and fire tenders reached the spot to carry out the fire extinguishing procedure.

A local said, "The fire has been going on for 2-3 days now. Controlling the fire is getting difficult, even though all the villagers have been trying for some time. We tried hard to control it but failed in the attempt. Forest officials are present here and they said that it would be controlled soon." Earlier, the Himachal Pradesh forest department recorded over 1,500 forest fire incidents in the state.

As per data available from the department, over 13,000 hectares of forest land have been damaged in fire incidents reported during the past 50 days. The fire season in the hill state starts from April 15 to June 30. "Till now, there have been over 1,500 incidents of forest fire in Shimla. In these incidents, over 13,000 hectares of forest land have been burnt. Forest department officials are working to protect the forests. Fortunately, there has been no human loss, and the forest department team is reaching each fire incident," Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Rajiv Kumar said. (ANI)

