"Everyone has a lot of expectations," says UPSC Prelims aspirant

The Union Public Service Commission is conducting the UPSC Prelims Exam 2024 on June 16 amid tight security arrangements at various centres across India. The exam, which was earlier scheduled for May 26, was postponed to June 16 due to the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

The Civil Services Prelims Examination 2024 is being conducted in two shifts- the first shift was held from 9.30 am to 11:30 AM and the second shift will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 4:30 PM. Gurdip Gambhir, who is appearing for UPSC Prelims exams at an exam centre in Kolkata, said, "Everyone who has studied for the exam has a lot of expectations... Today, I have come here with the hope of qualifying for the exam... But UPSC is almost Un-Predictable Service Commission, so we don't know what surprise UPSC has for us in that booklet (question paper)."

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that train services on Phase-III sections will be available from 6 am on Sunday instead of the usual 8 am to facilitate candidates appearing for the examination. Many UPSC candidates said that it was a good measure and a great help to them.

"I have to appear for my exam in Noida. Metro services started at 6 AM today. It is a good initiative as we will be able to reach the exam centres on time," Aman Kumar, a UPSC candidate told ANI. Another candidate Rakesh Kumar said, "It is a good thing that the metro started today at 6 AM. It will be helpful for the UPSC students to reach their exam centres on time. Metro services on the Pink Line should permanently start at 6 AM instead of 8 AM."

The Civil Services Exam is conducted annually in three stages--preliminary, main, and interview--by the UPSC to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others. (ANI)

