Han Duck-soo's Leap from Acting Leader to Presidential Hopeful

South Korea's acting leader, Han Duck-soo, is poised to resign on Thursday, paving the way for his bid to become the nation's permanent president, as reported by Yonhap News Agency. Han is anticipated to make a public address regarding his resignation and announce his candidacy formally on Friday.

After stepping down, Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok is slated to serve as acting president, a transition mandated by law. Han's candidacy aims to capitalize on his heightened visibility after assuming the acting leader role following the ousting of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Speculation about Han's candidacy intensified with his rising support in recent opinion polls. The Prime Minister's office has yet to provide a comment on this development.

