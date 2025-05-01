Han Duck-soo's Leap from Acting Leader to Presidential Hopeful
South Korea's acting leader Han Duck-soo is expected to resign and announce his candidacy for the presidential election on June 3. Following his resignation, Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok will assume the role of acting president. Han's decision to run comes amid growing public support.
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korea's acting leader, Han Duck-soo, is poised to resign on Thursday, paving the way for his bid to become the nation's permanent president, as reported by Yonhap News Agency. Han is anticipated to make a public address regarding his resignation and announce his candidacy formally on Friday.
After stepping down, Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok is slated to serve as acting president, a transition mandated by law. Han's candidacy aims to capitalize on his heightened visibility after assuming the acting leader role following the ousting of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.
Speculation about Han's candidacy intensified with his rising support in recent opinion polls. The Prime Minister's office has yet to provide a comment on this development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi Rallies in Gujarat: A Battle Beyond Politics
Vindictive Politics: Siddaramaiah Slams ED's Chargesheet Against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi
Congress Rallies Against Alleged Vendetta Politics in National Herald Case
Congress Rallies Nationwide Against ED's 'Revenge Politics'
Robert Vadra Faces ED Again: Politics, Land Deals, and Allegations