Left Menu

Han Duck-soo's Leap from Acting Leader to Presidential Hopeful

South Korea's acting leader Han Duck-soo is expected to resign and announce his candidacy for the presidential election on June 3. Following his resignation, Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok will assume the role of acting president. Han's decision to run comes amid growing public support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 01-05-2025 04:57 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 04:57 IST
Han Duck-soo's Leap from Acting Leader to Presidential Hopeful
Han Duck-soo
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's acting leader, Han Duck-soo, is poised to resign on Thursday, paving the way for his bid to become the nation's permanent president, as reported by Yonhap News Agency. Han is anticipated to make a public address regarding his resignation and announce his candidacy formally on Friday.

After stepping down, Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok is slated to serve as acting president, a transition mandated by law. Han's candidacy aims to capitalize on his heightened visibility after assuming the acting leader role following the ousting of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Speculation about Han's candidacy intensified with his rising support in recent opinion polls. The Prime Minister's office has yet to provide a comment on this development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025