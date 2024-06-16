Bihar: Boat carrying 17 devotees capsizes in Ganga River in Barh, 6 missing

In a tragic incident, a boat carrying 17 devotees capsized in the Ganga River on Sunday in Bihar's Barh area, located near Patna. As per the officials, the boat was travelling from Umanath Ghat to Diara when the incident happened and six people were missing while 11 were safe.

Shubham Kumar, Barh SDM, said, "A small boat capsized here. There were 17 people on the boat, out of which 11 are safe, and 6 are missing. The SDRF team has left, they are about to reach here. The search operation is on." More details are awaited. (ANI)

