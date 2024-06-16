Bihar: Boat carrying 17 devotees capsizes in Ganga River in Barh, 6 missing
In a tragic incident, a boat carrying 17 devotees capsized in the Ganga River on Sunday in Bihar's Barh area, located near Patna.
ANI | Updated: 16-06-2024 14:20 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 14:20 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, a boat carrying 17 devotees capsized in the Ganga River on Sunday in Bihar's Barh area, located near Patna. As per the officials, the boat was travelling from Umanath Ghat to Diara when the incident happened and six people were missing while 11 were safe.
Shubham Kumar, Barh SDM, said, "A small boat capsized here. There were 17 people on the boat, out of which 11 are safe, and 6 are missing. The SDRF team has left, they are about to reach here. The search operation is on." More details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boat capsized
- Ganga River
- Bihar
- Barh
- Patna
- 17 devotees
- 6 missing
- 11 safe
- SDRF team
- Search operation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"We'll win all 40 seats in Bihar": RJD leader Rabri Devi after casting vote in Patna
Rizwan Castle: A Forgotten Heritage Amid Patna's Political Turmoil
Naveen Patnaik Resigns After 24-Year Rule as Odisha CM
Naveen Patnaik Resigns: Achievements and Impact on Odisha's Poverty
Naveen Patnaik resigns as Odisha chief minister after his BJD loses assembly elections: Raj Bhavan sources.