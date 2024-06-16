Left Menu

Upholding family traditions in Hindu culture sets example for world: MP CM Mohan Yadav on Father's Day

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav extended his greetings on the occasion of Father's Day and said that India inspires the world by upholding its family traditions and values.

ANI | Updated: 16-06-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 14:38 IST
Upholding family traditions in Hindu culture sets example for world: MP CM Mohan Yadav on Father's Day
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday extended greetings on the occasion of Father's Day and said that the upholding of family traditions in the Hindu culture, sets an example for the whole world. He said that the sages and saints have done a lot of research work to enhance Indian traditions.

Speaking to reporters, Mohan Yadav said, "I would like to extend my greetings to the citizens of the country on the occasion of Father's Day. In Hindu culture, upholding family traditions in our country sets an example for the world. Our sages and saints have done a lot of research work and enhanced our traditions." Father's Day is observed to celebrate the role of a father and the special bond between father with his children.

This day is observed on the third Sunday of June every year. This year, Father's Day is being observed on June 16. Later in the day, the Madhya Pradesh CM also inaugurated 'PM Shri Religious Tourism Heli Service' in Ujjain, and reaffirmed that the state government is dedicated to expand air services in the state.

"Government of Madhya Pradesh is dedicated to expanding air services in the state...Helicopter services have been started for two jyotirlingas," he told reporters. CM Mohan Yadav also attended the Ganga Dussehra festival at Neelganga Sarovar on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra on Sunday.

Earlier this week, Mohan Yadav inaugurated 'PM Shri Tourism Air Service' from Raja Bhoj International Airport in the state capital Bhopal on Thursday. CM Yadav said that it was a big day for common passengers, and they could take advantage of this facility by booking the flight. He further hoped that it would also bring new employment opportunities in the time ahead. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education

The Power of Timing: How Cash Transfer Duration Shapes Outcomes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024