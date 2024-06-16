Upholding family traditions in Hindu culture sets example for world: MP CM Mohan Yadav on Father's Day

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday extended greetings on the occasion of Father's Day and said that the upholding of family traditions in the Hindu culture, sets an example for the whole world. He said that the sages and saints have done a lot of research work to enhance Indian traditions.

Speaking to reporters, Mohan Yadav said, "I would like to extend my greetings to the citizens of the country on the occasion of Father's Day. In Hindu culture, upholding family traditions in our country sets an example for the world. Our sages and saints have done a lot of research work and enhanced our traditions." Father's Day is observed to celebrate the role of a father and the special bond between father with his children.

This day is observed on the third Sunday of June every year. This year, Father's Day is being observed on June 16. Later in the day, the Madhya Pradesh CM also inaugurated 'PM Shri Religious Tourism Heli Service' in Ujjain, and reaffirmed that the state government is dedicated to expand air services in the state.

"Government of Madhya Pradesh is dedicated to expanding air services in the state...Helicopter services have been started for two jyotirlingas," he told reporters. CM Mohan Yadav also attended the Ganga Dussehra festival at Neelganga Sarovar on the occasion of Ganga Dussehra on Sunday.

Earlier this week, Mohan Yadav inaugurated 'PM Shri Tourism Air Service' from Raja Bhoj International Airport in the state capital Bhopal on Thursday. CM Yadav said that it was a big day for common passengers, and they could take advantage of this facility by booking the flight. He further hoped that it would also bring new employment opportunities in the time ahead. (ANI)

