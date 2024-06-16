Left Menu

Kyiv's Stand Influences Global Peace Summit

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated that Kyiv's positions were acknowledged in the final communique during a world leaders' summit aimed at pursuing peace in Ukraine's conflict with Russia. Over 90 countries participated in the two-day event. Kuleba hinted at future talks with Russia while dismissing Putin's demands.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2024 15:16 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 15:16 IST
Dmytro Kuleba

Kyiv's positions have been taken into consideration in the final communique for a summit of world leaders convened to pursue peace in Ukraine's war with Russia, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Sunday.

More than 90 countries took part in the two-day event at the Buergenstock resort in central Switzerland aimed at uniting global opinion on how to end Moscow's 27-month-old invasion. "The text is balanced, all of our principled positions on which Ukraine had insisted have been considered," he told reporters. The final communique from the summit has yet to be officially released.

Kuleba also hinted that Russia could be involved in a future summit but dismissed Russian President Vladimir Putin's demand on Friday that Kyiv cede four regions of Ukraine that Russia has occupied and drop its goal of joining NATO. "Of course we...understand perfectly that a time will come when it will be necessary to talk to Russia," he said. "But our position is very clear: We will not allow Russia to speak in the language of ultimatums like it is speaking now."

Kuleba added that no alternative peace plans had been discussed at the summit.

