Left Menu

Rudraprayag road accident: Uttarakhand CM Dhami thanks Rantoli villagers for helping administration in relief operations

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami thanked the people of Rantoli village for their contribution to the relief and rescue operations undertaken by the administration after the Rudraprayag road accident.

ANI | Updated: 16-06-2024 15:58 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 15:58 IST
Rudraprayag road accident: Uttarakhand CM Dhami thanks Rantoli villagers for helping administration in relief operations
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami thanked the people of Rantoli village for their contribution to the relief and rescue operations undertaken by the administration after the Rudraprayag road accident. Taking to his social media account, Dhami wrote, "It has been the tradition of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand to serve the tourists coming from all over the country by imbibing the spirit of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'. An example of this was seen after the Rudraprayag road accident when the people of Rantoli village reached the spot and contributed to the relief and rescue operations along with the administration."

Hailing the people of Rantoli village, he said, "We are proud of all of you, I heartily congratulate and thank all the villagers for this noble work done with a spirit of service." Notably, at least 14 people were killed as a tempo traveller carrying 26 passengers fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district on Saturday after which the Uttarakhand government directed an investigation into the accident.

As many as 12 people were also injured, carrying 26 passengers in the tempo traveller. The tempo fell into a deep gorge on the Badrinath Highway in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand on Saturday. Union Minister Ajay Tamta said that the state government, under the guidance of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami has admitted them to Rishikesh AIIMS.

"Some people have lost their lives and some have been injured. Our state government, under the guidance of our Chief Minister, has admitted them to Rishikesh AIIMS. The government is taking care of the injured people. Doctors and the entire administration are engaged and we want them to stay healthy and well," he said. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Dhami has given instructions to provide financial assistance of two lakhs each to the dependents of the deceased in the vehicle accident in Rudraprayag.

The Chief Minister has also given instructions to provide financial assistance of Rs 40,000 each to the seriously injured and Rs 10,000 each to the less seriously injured. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024