LG reviews progress of works under Dilli Gramoday Abhiyan of DDA

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Sunday reviewed the progress of works under the ambitious Dilli Gramoday Abhiyan of DDA and directed the concerned agencies to complete all works by August this year. "With 416 projects / works amounting to Rs 364.38 crore already being implemented under the ambitious "Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan", LG VK Saxena on Friday directed the concerned agencies to complete all awarded works by August this year. Saxena, who chaired a review meeting with all agencies including DDA, MCD, I&FC Department, PWD, etc., directed them to ensure strict monitoring of the projects, leaving no scope for any delay or compromise with the quality of works being done," as per a Delhi LG office press note.

The LG was informed that these 416 projects will be executed at the cost of Rs 418.11 crore out of which a fund of Rs 273.70 crore has already been released while the remaining amount of Rs 144.41 crore is in the process of being disbursed by in a weeks time. Of these 416 projects, majority are being executed by DDA and remaining by different agencies under DDA's supervision. "It may be recalled that the Abhiyan was initiated by LG, Saxena after visit to various Delhi villages upon request by villagers in November and December 2023, and a comprehensive dialogue with villagers at Raj Niwas on January 2, 2024. After the Samvaad at Raj Niwas, DMs and officers of DDA, MCD, DJB etc had on 2 occassions in January 2024 visited different villages, stayed there and enquired with the residents themselves about their needs and shortcomings," as per the press note.

The Projects under the Dilli Gramoday Abhiyaan were formally launched by the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah along with then Minister MoHUA and LG, Saxena on March 11, 2024. During the meeting, the LG reviewed the development works being undertaken in each district and directed the concerned District Magistrates to personally monitor the progress and quality of works. The following directions were issued by the LG with respect to monitoring / implementation of the projects:

The District Magistrates shall personally conduct field visits and review the progress of works periodically. The works / progress reports submitted by the concerned agencies should be counter checked and physically verified by the concerned DMs.

All undergoing projects to be listed on the web portal for e-monitoring every fortnight. Before and after photographs of the actual work must be attached along with the progress report. No report will be accepted without photographic / video evidence.

The contractors will have to give a five year warranty for each work executed by them. "EMDs of the contractors will not be refunded at one go and instead will be released @ 20% per year, depending upon the quality of the work executed by them," the press note stated.

If it was found that the quality of the completed project is not upto mark, the contractor will have to redo it. "The LG was informed that most of the works being undertaken pertained to construction / renovation of Community Centres, Village Chaupal, Crematoriums, Panchayat Ghar, Sports Infrastructure, repair of roads, illumination of dark spots, etc. He was informed that 37 crematoriums in different villages were being renovated as per the demands of the villagers. Saxena directed that the possibility of providing electric and gas based furnaces be explored at every site, so as to ensure that trees are not cut for procuring wood for this purpose," as per the press note.

LG directed officials to pay special attention in construction / renovation of the cremation grounds in villages so as to ensure that the last rites are performed in the most dignified manner. He also directed them to provide public amenities including proper seating space at these cremation grounds. The DMs were specifically directed to ensure proper upkeep and maintenance of cremation grounds with the help of locals as well as NGOs. Saxena directed to plant flowering trees along the boundaries of cremation grounds to give it a green and aesthetic look. One particular species of flowering trees like Jacaranda, Gulmohar, Amaltas, etc. will be planted at each cremation ground.

"The LG was informed that so far work estimates for just Rs 418 crore have been sanctioned while nearly Rs 540 crore was still available. To this, LG directed all agencies to re-visit the villages, hold consultation with the villagers and chalk out the tentative big projects like dispensaries, libraries, roads, drainage, water bodies, etc," the press note added. Those present in the meeting included Chief Secretary, ACS (Revenue), ACS (I&FC), Principal Secretary (PWD), VC (DDA) and Commissioner (MCD) and DMs of all districts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)