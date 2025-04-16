India-Uzbekistan Joint Military Exercise DUSTLIK-VI Begins in Pune, India

The sixth edition of the India-Uzbekistan Joint Military Exercise, DUSTLIK-VI, commenced today with a formal inauguration at the Foreign Training Node (FTN), Aundh Military Station, Pune. This Indo-Uzbek military cooperation initiative will be conducted over a two-week period from 16 to 28 April 2025.

Strengthening Military Partnership Between India and Uzbekistan

The bilateral military exercise is an annual feature in the defence calendar of both nations, conducted alternatively in India and Uzbekistan. The previous edition, DUSTLIK-V, was successfully held in April 2024 in Termez District, Uzbekistan, reinforcing mutual trust and cooperation between the two armies.

DUSTLIK-VI aims to foster enhanced military collaboration, promote regional security, and share best practices in tactical and operational warfare, especially in counterterrorism and sub-conventional warfare strategies.

Participants and Composition

The Indian contingent participating in this joint exercise consists of 60 personnel drawn from an elite Battalion of the JAT Regiment of the Indian Army, known for their operational resilience and combat proficiency. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has also joined the exercise, contributing to the multi-domain operational framework.

Representing Uzbekistan, personnel from the Uzbekistan Army have arrived in India to take part in this joint training initiative. Both contingents are enthusiastic about sharing knowledge, enhancing interoperability, and executing complex training drills in a cohesive environment.

Focused Operational Theme

The central theme of Exercise DUSTLIK-VI revolves around Joint Multi-Domain Sub-Conventional Operations in a Semi-Urban Scenario. The training module is designed to simulate a real-world terrorist situation involving the hostile capture of a defined territory, which demands a swift and coordinated response from joint forces.

Key operational objectives include:

Establishment of a Joint Operations Centre (JOC) at the battalion level for continuous coordination and mission control.

Execution of counterterrorism missions, such as: Population control operations Search-and-destroy raids Neutralization of terrorist hideouts Employment of integrated firepower, including ground-based assets and IAF air support.



The training will also cover:

Special Forces operations to secure helipads for rapid troop deployment.

Drone deployment and Counter-UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems) tactics.

Logistics and air supply chain management in conflict zones.

Reconnaissance and surveillance operations using helicopters.

Special Heliborne Operations (SHBO) and Small Team Insertion and Extraction (STIE) missions.

Advancing Interoperability and Defence Cooperation

The exercise serves as a vital platform for both nations to exchange knowledge on Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs) in sub-conventional warfare, especially in semi-urban and urban combat environments. It allows participants to simulate realistic combat scenarios, execute missions under high-pressure conditions, and strengthen coordination between ground and air forces.

Beyond tactical engagement, DUSTLIK-VI plays a pivotal role in nurturing mutual respect, cultural understanding, camaraderie, and professional bonds between the soldiers of India and Uzbekistan.

Strategic Importance of the Exercise

Exercise DUSTLIK underscores India’s strategic outreach and growing military ties with Central Asia, particularly Uzbekistan, a key regional partner. The continued conduct of this annual joint exercise reflects both countries' commitment to regional peace, security, and counterterrorism cooperation.

It also complements India’s broader vision of enhancing defence diplomacy, promoting capacity building and defence technology sharing, and strengthening bilateral and multilateral military engagements.

Conclusion

As Exercise DUSTLIK-VI progresses over the coming days, it is expected to yield rich dividends in terms of operational readiness, knowledge exchange, and strategic cooperation. It serves as a testament to the evolving nature of military partnerships in the 21st century, where joint training, integrated operations, and defence synergy play a critical role in ensuring stability and security in the region.

The conduct of DUSTLIK-VI is yet another milestone in the India-Uzbekistan defence partnership, opening new avenues for collaboration, innovation, and shared success in the realm of global peacekeeping and anti-terrorism initiatives.