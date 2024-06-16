BJP MP Manoj Tiwari accuses AAP of negligence amid Delhi water crisis

Holding the Aam Aadmi Party responsible for the water crisis in Delhi, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Sunday lashed out at Delhi water minister Atishi and accused her and the AAP of cheating people of the national capital. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari while speaking to ANI said, "Every year water crisis happens. Who is Atishi cheating? Atishi should bring a white paper on which pipes were changed in the past ten years. These are lazy people, they neither have any work policy nor any intention, they just want to loot the treasury".

"There is so much heat still people are coming out to protest. They are saying that the government which can't provide water to its people is a useless government. I want to tell Atishi that there is a limit to lying. This liar government is just sitting and their leader is inside the jail and denying to give resignation. The people of Delhi will punish them, Delhi does not want people who make excuses, Delhi wants people who solve the problem," he added. Echoing voices of other BJP leaders, Tiwari also blamed the tanker mafias, accusing them of working in cahoots with the Aam Aadmi party leaders.

"The biggest problem is the tanker mafias. Atleast 40 percent of the water is waste, atleast 40 percent is being wasted and Delhi is just getting 10-20 percent of water," Tiwari added. Meanwhile, MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday reached the residence of Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil at BD Marg seeking his intervention in the issue of water shortage. However, the MLAs were not able to meet CR Patil as he was 'not available' at his residence.

Delhi Minister Atishi wrote a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, urging the deployment of police personnel to protect major pipelines in the national capital. The letter read, "I am writing to request deployment of police personnel to patrol and protect our major pipelines for the next 15 days to stop miscreants or people with ulterior motives from tampering with water pipelines which have now become Delhi's lifelines. At this juncture, any foul play and sabotage will worsen the already difficult water shortage being faced by the people of Delhi."The letter further added, "Delhi Jal Board has patrolling teams for our main water distribution network that carries raw water to the Water Treatment Plants (WTPs) and then from our WTPs to our main underground reservoirs in different parts of the city. In addition, we have deployed teams under the supervision of ADMs to support in this work." (ANI)

