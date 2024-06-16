LGBTQ Ukrainian Servicemembers Demand Rights Amid Conflict

In a rain-soaked rally under heavy police guard, several hundred LGBTQ Ukrainian servicemembers and their supporters marched in central Kyiv on Sunday. They called for more rights and recognition of their contributions in the ongoing war with Russia.

The servicemembers, some donning rainbow and unicorn patches, demanded official partnership rights from the government, which would allow same-sex couples to make medical decisions for wounded soldiers and bury their partners, reflecting a shift in public attitudes in the conservative country.

Despite facing condemnation from the Ukrainian Orthodox Church and logistical challenges, the rally proceeded, flanked by counter-demonstrations. Both sides united in their call for international military aid, chanting 'Arm Ukraine now!' against the backdrop of the harrowing conflict.

