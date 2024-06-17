Amul assures customers of highest quality of products, seeks return of ice cream tub from Noida resident for probe following complaint

Amul, a leading dairy brand, has responded to the complaint of "foreign matter on the lid of the ice cream tub" from a customer in Noida and assured customers that it takes utmost care to ensure that the products are safe, healthy and nutritious. Amul, which is owned by the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), said they had requested the customer to provide the said ice cream tub for investigation but it was not handed over.

"We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to her because of this incident," Amul said in a release. On June 15, the woman, Deepa Devi, had made a social media post, complaining that she found "an insect" inside her Amul ice cream.

Amul said the social media post was made around 2.30 pm on June 15 and the complaint was responded to immediately by Amul on social media. It said the contact number of the customer was received at 3.43 pm and continuous efforts were made to contact the customer with a meeting taking place after 9:30 pm on the same day, despite numerous interviews given by the customer to the media in the same period.

During the interaction, the customer was informed and assured about Amul's state of the art ISO certified plants which are automated and pass through numerous stringent quality checks before offering any product for sale to the esteemed customers, Amul said. "We also invited the customer to visit our plant to assure them about the quality processes being followed at the manufacturing plants," it said.

"During our meeting with the customer, we had requested the customer to provide the said ice cream tub for investigation, unfortunately the customer refused to hand over the same. Unless the complaint pack is retrieved from the customer it would be difficult for us to investigate the matter and hence comment specifically on the issue which involves pack and supply chain integrity as well," it added. The release urged customers to be assured "of the superior quality of Amul Ice Cream".

Amul said it is among India's most trusted brands, owned by 36 lakh farmers and markets 22 billion packs of Amul products annually across 50 plus countries "with the highest quality and food safety standards from 100 plus dairies across India". "We would like to assure you that we take the utmost care to ensure our products are safe, healthy and nutritious to serve our customers daily," the release said.

"Once we receive the complaint pack from the customer, we shall investigate the matter from all angles and again get back to our customers with the findings," it added. (ANI)

