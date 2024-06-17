Left Menu

NATO Achieves Defense Spending Milestone

More than 20 NATO members will meet the alliance target of spending at least 2 percent of GDP on defense this year, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced. This represents a significant increase compared to the less than 10 members who met the target five years ago.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 20:55 IST
NATO Achieves Defense Spending Milestone
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

More than 20 NATO members will meet the alliance target of spending at least 2 percent of GDP on defense this year, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.

Speaking to the Wilson Center thinkthank, Stoltenberg said the number of NATO allies now meeting the spending target of 2 percent of GDP compares to less than 10 members five years ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024