NATO Achieves Defense Spending Milestone
More than 20 NATO members will meet the alliance target of spending at least 2 percent of GDP on defense this year, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced. This represents a significant increase compared to the less than 10 members who met the target five years ago.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-06-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 20:55 IST
Speaking to the Wilson Center thinkthank, Stoltenberg said the number of NATO allies now meeting the spending target of 2 percent of GDP compares to less than 10 members five years ago.
