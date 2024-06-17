NATO Achieves Defense Spending Milestone

More than 20 NATO members will meet the alliance target of spending at least 2 percent of GDP on defense this year, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.

Speaking to the Wilson Center thinkthank, Stoltenberg said the number of NATO allies now meeting the spending target of 2 percent of GDP compares to less than 10 members five years ago.

