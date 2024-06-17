Many passengers from Assam on Kanchenjunga Express hit by goods train: CM Sarma

After the Kanchenjunga Express train accident Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the ravaged train had several passengers from his state on board and his government is concerned about them. "I have spoken to the Railway minister regarding the accident. The train was from Tripura & passes through Assam. There will be many passengers from Assam. We remain concerned about the passengers...Whatever needs to be done will be done...," Sarma said speaking to reporters on Monday.

Earlier in the day, several dignitaries including West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as well as Bharatiya Janata Party West Bengal Chief Sukanta Majumdar visited the North Bengal Medical College in Siliguri to meet the injured. After visiting the victims who were injured in the train accident in West Bengal's Darjeeling district on Monday morning, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at the central government over their alleged negligence towards Railways saying that they have only engaged in publicity of Vande Bharat trains.

"I started so many things, but they are only doing publicity of Vande Bharat trains. Where is Duronto Express? After the Rajdhani Express, Duronto was the fastest train. During the time of elections they inaugurate Vande Bharats. This does not work. Today, the entire Railway Department is facing negligence and callousness of the government. They must take proper care," Banerjee said speaking to reporters after meeting patients admitted at the North Bengal Medical College on Monday. Speaking about the anti-collision device that was installed in several trains when she was the Railways Minister, the Chief Minister said, "When I was the Railways Minister, I saw 2-3 major train accidents after that I ensured that the anti-collision device was prepared and started. After that collision of trains stopped."

On alleged neglect towards the Railways Ministry, Banerjee said, "What is happening in the railways today, no one knows...There are several issues in the Railways Ministry. Separate Railways budget has been stopped and this department is not getting enough importance now..." Banerjee further claimed that nothing new has been done under the Narendra Modi government in the field of Railways and all new metros and railway stations that are being inaugurated at present have been funded by her when she was in charge of the Ministry.

"I know A-Z of the Railways, nothing new has been done. The new metro and railway stations are because of my time. Just see the 2020 vision, I gave money for everything...," the Chief Minister said. Speaking about the response from the state government to the incident, she said, "Right after the incident took place, state govt provided medical team, disaster teams, Ambulance and everything possible to normalise the situation..."

Questioning the presence of manual signalling which was disregarded by the loco pilot of the goods train that led to the accident, Banerjee said, "Why was there manual signalling? Now there is no system of manual signal. Now everything is modern, technical...Earlier I started around 2 lakh unmanned level crossings...Earlier there was no such system. Now every system is there but no one is there to take care." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)