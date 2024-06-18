Ixigo Shares Skyrocket on Stock Market Debut

Shares of Le Travenues Technology Ltd, which operates the ixigo travel booking platform, were listed on Tuesday with a premium of over 48 percent against the issue price of Rs 93.

The stock commenced trading at Rs 135, rallying 45.16 percent from the issue price on the BSE, and later surged 58.88 percent to Rs 147.76. The listing price at NSE was Rs 138.10, up 48.49 percent.

The company's market valuation soared to Rs 5,581.22 crore. The initial public offering of Le Travenues Technology received subscriptions 98.10 times on the final day of the subscription last Wednesday. The Rs 740 crore IPO included a fresh issuance of up to Rs 120 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 6,66,77,674 equity shares, with a price range of Rs 88-93 per share.

Founded in 2007 by Aloke Bajpai and Rajnish Kumar, Le Travenues Technology is a leading online travel aggregator in India, assisting travelers in planning, booking, and managing trips across rail, air, buses, and hotels.

