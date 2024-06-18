Tragic Incident: 13-Year-Old Jumps from 14th Floor in Indore

In a heart-wrenching incident in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, a 13-year-old girl allegedly took her own life by jumping from the 14th floor of a residential building on Tuesday.

The Class 7 student reportedly left for school in the morning, accompanied by her father who returned home before the bus arrival. As he departed, she ascended in an elevator to the 14th floor and took the fatal leap.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarendra Singh confirmed that CCTV footage supports the suicide hypothesis, though no note was discovered. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the motives behind her drastic action.

