Tragic Incident: 13-Year-Old Jumps from 14th Floor in Indore

A 13-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 14th floor of a residential building in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. The incident occurred after she was dropped off for school. Police are investigating, with CCTV footage suggesting suicide, although no note was found.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 18-06-2024 14:11 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 14:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heart-wrenching incident in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, a 13-year-old girl allegedly took her own life by jumping from the 14th floor of a residential building on Tuesday.

The Class 7 student reportedly left for school in the morning, accompanied by her father who returned home before the bus arrival. As he departed, she ascended in an elevator to the 14th floor and took the fatal leap.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarendra Singh confirmed that CCTV footage supports the suicide hypothesis, though no note was discovered. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the motives behind her drastic action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

