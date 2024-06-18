Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Infant Succumbs to Stray Dog Attack in Telangana

A month-old boy in Mahabubabad district, Telangana, passed away after being bitten by a stray dog. The tragic event occurred in Madipally village while the baby was sleeping. Despite being rushed to a hospital, the child did not survive.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-06-2024 15:33 IST
In a heartbreaking incident, a month-old infant in Mahabubabad district, Telangana, lost his life after being attacked by a stray dog. The incident took place in Madipally village of Thorrur Mandal on a Monday, according to police reports.

The stray dog allegedly entered the home and bit the 42-day-old baby while he was asleep. The child's mother was working just outside the house at the time. Despite immediate medical intervention, the infant succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

The grieving mother had only recently arrived at her parents' home. Local authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

