Left Menu

Greenland's Connectivity Crisis: Satellite Services Go Dark

Remote areas in Greenland have lost access to vital satellite services, impacting internet, phone, TV, and radio connectivity. The disruption is linked to a massive power blackout in Spain, affecting Greenland's telecom connections based there. Restoration efforts are underway after Spain began recovering from the outage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 15:18 IST
Greenland's Connectivity Crisis: Satellite Services Go Dark
Representative Image Image Credit: ChatGPT

Greenland's remote communities have been hit by a significant disruption in satellite services, leaving them without essential internet, telephone, television, and radio access. The issues were reported by Tusass, the Arctic region's primary telecom provider, raising concerns about the fallout from Spain's recent power outage.

The blackout, which affected extensive areas of the Iberian Peninsula, appears to have severed connections to crucial satellite equipment situated in Maspalomas, Spain—a key hub for Greenland's communications infrastructure. As of late Monday, efforts to restore power in Spain were underway, but it remains unclear how quickly full communications can be reestablished.

The exact number of Greenland residents impacted remains unknown, as Tusass continues to evaluate the situation. Meanwhile, authorities in Spain are working diligently to ensure that normal service resumes after the unexpected blackout paralyzed much of the country's utilities and transportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025