Greenland's Connectivity Crisis: Satellite Services Go Dark

Greenland's remote communities have been hit by a significant disruption in satellite services, leaving them without essential internet, telephone, television, and radio access. The issues were reported by Tusass, the Arctic region's primary telecom provider, raising concerns about the fallout from Spain's recent power outage.

The blackout, which affected extensive areas of the Iberian Peninsula, appears to have severed connections to crucial satellite equipment situated in Maspalomas, Spain—a key hub for Greenland's communications infrastructure. As of late Monday, efforts to restore power in Spain were underway, but it remains unclear how quickly full communications can be reestablished.

The exact number of Greenland residents impacted remains unknown, as Tusass continues to evaluate the situation. Meanwhile, authorities in Spain are working diligently to ensure that normal service resumes after the unexpected blackout paralyzed much of the country's utilities and transportation.

