Congress Gears Up for Jharkhand 'Samvidhan Bachao' Rally
The Jharkhand Congress president announced that the 'Samvidhan Bachao' rally will now occur on May 6. Initially scheduled for May 3, this important event will feature AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, along with other key party figures. A subsequent party working committee meeting is anticipated to follow.
- Country:
- India
The Jharkhand Congress has rescheduled its 'Samvidhan Bachao' rally to take place on May 6, confirmed state party president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh. Originally set for May 3, the rally will now witness the participation of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, as well as other senior leaders.
According to Kamlesh, the gathering will commence at 11 am and will include attendance from several ministers, legislators, and parliamentarians. The rally is poised to ignite discussions around constitutional protection and party strategies.
Following the rally, an extended working committee meeting is on the agenda, where significant party decisions are expected to be made, Kamlesh noted to reporters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jair Bolsonaro: A Battle Beyond Politics
Crime and Politics in Ecuador: Noboa's Reelection Battle
Maharashtra Politics: Eknath Shinde Denies Rift Rumors in Ruling Mahayuti
Cong turned the pious Constitution into weapon to gain power, it spread virus of vote bank (politics), says PM Modi in Hisar.
Modi Accuses Congress of 'Vote Bank Politics' and Defends Waqf Amendments