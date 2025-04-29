Congress Gears Up for Jharkhand 'Samvidhan Bachao' Rally

The Jharkhand Congress has rescheduled its 'Samvidhan Bachao' rally to take place on May 6, confirmed state party president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh. Originally set for May 3, the rally will now witness the participation of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, as well as other senior leaders.

According to Kamlesh, the gathering will commence at 11 am and will include attendance from several ministers, legislators, and parliamentarians. The rally is poised to ignite discussions around constitutional protection and party strategies.

Following the rally, an extended working committee meeting is on the agenda, where significant party decisions are expected to be made, Kamlesh noted to reporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)