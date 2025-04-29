PNB Housing Finance Surges as Profits Climb 25%

Shares of PNB Housing Finance experienced a nearly 5% surge on Tuesday after the company reported a substantial 25% rise in net profit, reaching Rs 550 crore for the March quarter.

The stock closed at Rs 1,030.65 on the BSE, up 4.45%. Earlier in the day, it peaked at Rs 1,085.40, marking a 9.99% increase. On the NSE, it concluded at Rs 1,032.60, similarly jumping 4.69% with an intra-day high of Rs 1,084.85.

The financial firm revealed in a regulatory filing that its total income in the quarter climbed to Rs 2,037 crore from Rs 1,814 crore year-on-year. Net interest income also saw a 16% upswing, ending at Rs 734 crore for the quarter. The company recorded flat gross non-performing assets at 1.08% by March 2024.

