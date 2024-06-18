Left Menu

Ukrainian Drone Strike Ignites Massive Fire at Russian Oil Terminal

A Ukrainian drone strike caused a massive fire in a fuel tank at an oil terminal in Russia's Azov port, igniting methanol and challenging Russia’s war effort. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) claimed responsibility and plans continued attacks on Russia's oil refining facilities.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2024 15:59 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 15:59 IST
Ukrainian Drone Strike Ignites Massive Fire at Russian Oil Terminal
AI Generated Representative Image

(Adds Kyiv intelligence source, data on oil terminal) June 18 (Reuters) -

A Ukrainian drone strike caused a large fire in a fuel tank at an oil terminal in Russia's southern port of Azov on Tuesday, according to Russian officials and a Ukrainian intelligence source. Russia's ministry of emergency situations said a large fire-fighting team was tackling the blaze. Regional channels of the Telegram messaging app said a tank with methanol was on fire.

The Ukrainian source told Reuters the attack had been carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). "Powerful fires broke out at the facilities after the successful deployment of SBU drones," the source said, adding that the SBU agency would keep attacking Russia's oil refining complex in order to hinder its war effort.

The port of Azov has two oil product terminals, DonTerminal and Azovproduct, which handled a total of about 220,000 tons of fuel for export during the period from January to May 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Building Resilience with Nature: A New Tool for Climate Solutions

Cultivating Prosperity: The Future of Aquaculture in Southern Mozambique

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024