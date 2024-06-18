Ukrainian Drone Strike Ignites Massive Fire at Russian Oil Terminal
(Adds Kyiv intelligence source, data on oil terminal) June 18 (Reuters) -
A Ukrainian drone strike caused a large fire in a fuel tank at an oil terminal in Russia's southern port of Azov on Tuesday, according to Russian officials and a Ukrainian intelligence source. Russia's ministry of emergency situations said a large fire-fighting team was tackling the blaze. Regional channels of the Telegram messaging app said a tank with methanol was on fire.
The Ukrainian source told Reuters the attack had been carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). "Powerful fires broke out at the facilities after the successful deployment of SBU drones," the source said, adding that the SBU agency would keep attacking Russia's oil refining complex in order to hinder its war effort.
The port of Azov has two oil product terminals, DonTerminal and Azovproduct, which handled a total of about 220,000 tons of fuel for export during the period from January to May 2024.
