18th MIFF Showcases Talented Student Filmmakers with Over 40 Short Films
MIFF continues to be a significant platform for emerging filmmakers, providing them with the opportunity to present their work to a wider audience and gain valuable exposure in the film industry.
The 18th Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) has provided a prestigious platform for student filmmakers to showcase their talent to film connoisseurs and enthusiasts. This year, more than 40 short films, representing some of the most successful recent student projects from various film schools across India, along with a selection of National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) home productions and a special student film package from Konrad Wolf Film University of Babelsberg, Germany, have been selected for screening. These films span various genres, including animation, fiction, and documentary.
The student film package features projects from renowned institutions such as the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Whistling Woods International, K R Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts (KRNNIVASA), MGR Film and TV Institute, Auroville Film Institute, DLCSUPVA Rohtak, and NID Ahmedabad.
FTII Student Projects:
Pochamma (Marathi) – Directed by Vivek Allaka (2022)
Void & The Blues (English and Malayalam) – Directed by Sisira Anil CK (2023)
Lost In Teleportation (Hindi) – Directed by Tanmay Gemini (2023)
Khalti Kay Varti Kay (Marathi) – Directed by Adheep Das (2023)
Gotho (Konkani) – Directed by Sainath Uskaikar (2023)
Flowering Man (Hindi) – Directed by Soumyajit Ghosh Dastidar (2023)
Dump Yard (Marathi) – Directed by Nikhil Shinde (2023)
Champaran Mutton (Hindi & Vajika) – Directed by Ranjan Kumar (2023)
13 TWR (Hindi & Marathi) – Directed by Prashant More
SRFTI Student Projects:
Never Say Die (English) – Documentary by Diya Gambhir
Apaar (Hindi) – Short Fiction by Abison Yumnam
D-Grade Se A-Grade Tak (Hindi-Magahi) – Short Fiction by Aniket Kumar
Gulmohar (Marathi, Hindi, English) – Short Fiction by Digvijay Andhorikar
Proto (English) – Animation by Sovan Dutta
Auroville Film Institute Student Projects:
Mandvi Ki Malam (Hindi) – Short Documentary by Nakul Jain
Echelon Threads – Documentary by Achin Phulre
Sakyad: The Ecological Body – Short Documentary by Shilpika Bordoloi
Whistling Woods International Student Projects:
Nauha (Hindi and Garhwali) – Short Fiction by Pratham Khurana
Ek Aur Baat (Hindi) – Short Fiction by Vamika Sachar
KRNNIVASA Student Projects:
Pardah (Malayalam) – Short Fiction by Laya Chandralekha
The Choosing – Theranjeduppu (Malayalam) – Short Fiction by Jeo Baby
Patterns (Malayalam) – Short Fiction by Raj Govind V
MGR Film and TV Institute Student Projects:
Short Tale (Tamil) – Short Fiction by M.G. Dhanush Vardhanan
Three Piece Light (Tamil) – Short Fiction by Tom Jose
The Final Cut (Tamil) – Short Fiction by Dhanush Raj
NID Ahmedabad Student Projects:
Darya (Marathi) – Drama by Sanju Kadu
Ghanti (Hindi, Sindhi, Gujarati) – Short Fiction by Urmika Wadhwa
NFDC Student Films:
Alam (English) – Directed by Aalok Kumar
Ankuran (English) – Directed by Kabir Naik and Neel Champaneri
La Mer (English) – Directed by Arijit Paul
Odh (English) – Directed by Akhil Lotlikar
Birwa (English) – Directed by Nikhilesh Mishra
The films from Konrad Wolf Film University of Babelsberg have garnered international acclaim and include:
Ash Wednesday (Portuguese) – Directed by Joao Prado and Barbara Santos
Prisoner Outside – Animation by Igor Medvedev and produced by Anne-Kathrin Seemann
Vibrations (German) – Documentary by Cadenza Zhao
Mascarpone (English) – Animation by Jonas Riemer and produced by Johannes Schubert
The Taster (English, Romanian) – Directed by Sophia Bierend
Primitive Times (Chinese) – Animation by Hao Yu and produced by Anne-Kathrin Seemann
Spatzenhirn – Animation by Arun Leander Boudodimos
Stained Skin (English) – Directed by Adam Graf and Mandy Peterat
Eisspin, The Oh So Terrible (German) – Animation by Adrian Doll and produced by Lukas Koll
In And Out (German) – Directed by Jan Oke Jens
Crazy Blood (German, Turkish) – Directed by Can Tanyol
Crust (German) – Directed by Jens Kevin Georg
