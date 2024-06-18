KuCoin Becomes the Top Downloaded Crypto App in India

VICTORIA, Seychelles – KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announced a significant milestone as its mobile application emerged as the most downloaded CEX App in India last week, according to Sensor Tower data. This achievement comes on the heels of KuCoin's registration with India's Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), cementing the exchange's growing influence in the Indian market.

''We are delighted by the enthusiastic response from the Indian market,'' said Johnny Lyu, CEO of KuCoin. ''Our commitment to understanding and fulfilling the needs of our users drives us to continually enhance our services. This accomplishment inspires us to further elevate the products and experiences we offer to our community in India.''

Building on its successful FIU registration, KuCoin has launched the ''Historic Carnival'' campaign, offering rewards for both new and existing users. Participants can take part in events like the Weekly Futures Trading Challenge and the Margin Event, with opportunities to win prizes including a Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, airdrops, and cash rewards. For more details, visit KuCoin's official website and stay updated with the latest news and developments.

