KuCoin Becomes the Top Downloaded Crypto App in India

KuCoin's mobile app has become the most downloaded cryptocurrency exchange app in India, following its registration with India's Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU). To celebrate, KuCoin has launched the 'Historic Carnival' campaign, offering various rewards and events. KuCoin, established in 2017, serves 31 million users across more than 200 countries.

PTI | India | Updated: 18-06-2024 17:25 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 17:25 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
VICTORIA, Seychelles – KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announced a significant milestone as its mobile application emerged as the most downloaded CEX App in India last week, according to Sensor Tower data. This achievement comes on the heels of KuCoin's registration with India's Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU), cementing the exchange's growing influence in the Indian market.

''We are delighted by the enthusiastic response from the Indian market,'' said Johnny Lyu, CEO of KuCoin. ''Our commitment to understanding and fulfilling the needs of our users drives us to continually enhance our services. This accomplishment inspires us to further elevate the products and experiences we offer to our community in India.''

Building on its successful FIU registration, KuCoin has launched the ''Historic Carnival'' campaign, offering rewards for both new and existing users. Participants can take part in events like the Weekly Futures Trading Challenge and the Margin Event, with opportunities to win prizes including a Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, airdrops, and cash rewards. For more details, visit KuCoin's official website and stay updated with the latest news and developments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

