Left Menu

RBI and FIU-IND Join Forces to Strengthen Anti-Money Laundering Efforts

The Reserve Bank of India and the Financial Intelligence Unit-India signed an MoU in New Delhi to boost collaboration on anti-money laundering. The agreement includes sharing intelligence, conducting training, and upgrading monitoring systems to enhance financial security against money laundering and terror financing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 19:31 IST
RBI and FIU-IND Join Forces to Strengthen Anti-Money Laundering Efforts
FIU-IND and RBI sign MoU for enhanced coordination and information exchange (Image: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step toward enhancing financial security, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND) have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in New Delhi. This agreement aims to fortify cooperation in implementing the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, officials announced Thursday.

The MoU outlines several collaborative measures, including appointing designated nodal officers from both parties to facilitate communication. This strategic partnership will also involve sharing relevant intelligence and data available within their respective entities.

Key focuses include upscaling skills in Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT), assessing vulnerabilities in financial sub-sectors, and supervising compliance with established regulations. Quarterly meetings will be scheduled to discuss emerging issues and ensure adherence to international standards, the officials stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025