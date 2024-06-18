Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel inaugurates 44 recharge borewells in Gandhinagar

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has inaugurated 44 recharge borewells, following the successful inauguration of 31 similar borewells, as part of the state's 75 recharge borewell campaign. This initiative is a significant component of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. During the inauguration ceremony, CM Patel emphasized the campaign's goal of addressing water-related issues in villages.

"This is an effort to eliminate water-related issues in villages," he stated. He also expressed gratitude towards the Vallabh Youth Organisation for their contribution. "I thank Vallabh Youth Organisation for giving Gujarat these 75 borewells on the appeal of PM Modi," Patel added.

The campaign aims to enhance water conservation and availability across rural Gujarat, ensuring sustainable water resources for the future. (ANI)

