Left Menu

Gold Prices Surge as Demand Rises: Futures Up by Rs 32

Gold prices rose by Rs 32 to Rs 71,482 per 10 grams in futures trading, driven by speculators creating fresh positions due to strong spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, August gold contracts showed this increase in a turnover of 14,736 lots, influenced by participants.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2024 20:18 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 20:18 IST
Gold Prices Surge as Demand Rises: Futures Up by Rs 32
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In a noteworthy shift, gold prices rose by Rs 32 to Rs 71,482 per 10 grams in futures trading on Tuesday. This surge stemmed from speculators formulating fresh positions in response to solid spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for August delivery gained Rs 32, or 0.04 per cent, reaching Rs 71,482 per 10 grams. This upturn was observed in a trading volume of 14,736 lots, reflecting the heightened market sentiment.

Analysts noted that the fresh positions erected by market participants were pivotal in elevating gold prices. On the global front, gold futures experienced a 0.23 per cent uptick, reaching USD 2,334.40 per ounce in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024