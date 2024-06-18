Uttarakhand CM Dhami ensures support for injured forest workers in Binsar Wildlife fire

At the instructions of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Special Secretary Dr Parag Madhukar Dhakate and Resident Commissioner Ajay Mishra on Tuesday reached AIIMS New Delhi to inquire about the well-being of individuals seriously injured in the Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary forest fire accident. During this, the officials asked about the condition of the injured from the doctors. After this, the officials also met the family members of the injured and enquired about their well-being and informed them that the state government will bear the expenses of the treatment of the injured. He told the family members that the state government will always stand with the families of the forest workers on every humanitarian aspect.

During the conversation, the family members of the injured told the officials that they are satisfied with the living arrangements made by the state government and the treatment of the victims. They enquired about the well-being of fire watcher Krishna Kumar, Provincial Guard Corps jawan Kundan Singh Negi, daily wage worker Kailash Bhatt and driver Bhagwat Singh Bhoj, who were seriously injured in the forest fire accident in Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary, Almora.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami earlier said that disciplinary action has been taken against the negligent officers in the incident of forest workers getting injured due to forest fire in Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary. The Chief Minister said that the Divisional Forest Officer (Almora) and Forest Conservator Officer (North Kumaon) have been suspended and the Chief Forest Conservator (Kumaon) has been attached to the headquarters for negligence in the work conducted for forest fire control.

Dhami said that the government is continuously working seriously to control the forest fire. All the officers and personnel of the department should ensure compliance with the instructions issued with full alertness. Earlier this month, a vehicle in which forest workers were travelling inside the Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary was caught in the grip of a forest fire. Four forest workers died while four forest workers who sustained burn injuries were airlifted and admitted to the Haldwani Hospital and later on airlifted to AIIMS hospital in Delhi. (ANI)

