Left Menu

India Braces for Below-Normal Rainfall in June Amidst Monsoon Slowdown

India is expected to face below-normal rainfall in June due to a slow-moving monsoon, causing concerns for its agricultural sector. Summer rains are crucial for farming and economic growth in the country. The India Meteorological Department reports that the monsoon has provided 20% less rainfall compared to the long-period average.

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2024 22:51 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 22:51 IST
India Braces for Below-Normal Rainfall in June Amidst Monsoon Slowdown
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

India likely faces below-normal rainfall in June due to the monsoon's slow progress, the country's weather department said on Tuesday, raising concerns for its agricultural sector. Summer rains, critical to economic growth in Asia's third-largest economy, usually begin in the south around June 1 before spreading nationwide by July 8, allowing farmers to plant rice, cotton, soybeans and sugarcane.

The country is most likely to receive below-normal rains, or less than 92% of the long-period average rainfall, the state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a statement. The IMD was previously expecting normal rainfall during June.

India has received 20% less rainfall than normal since June 1, according to data compiled by the IMD, with almost all regions except for a few southern states seeing shortfalls and some northwestern states experiencing heat waves. The monsoon is the lifeblood of the nearly $3.5-trillion economy, bringing nearly 70% of the rain India needs to water farms and refill reservoirs and aquifers.

Nearly half the farmland in the world's second-biggest producer of rice, wheat and sugar does not have access to irrigation and depends on annual rains that usually run until September.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024