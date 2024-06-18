Left Menu

One killed, two injured in firing incident between two groups at Dehradun

30 PM, police received information about a firing incident...Two injured have been admitted to the hospital...The dead body has been recovered...," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dehradun, Ajay Singh said speaking to ANI on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 18-06-2024 23:46 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 23:46 IST
SSP Dehradun, Ajay Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
One person has been killed while two were injured in a firing incident between two groups at Dehradun's Dobhal Chowk, police said. "Around 10:30 PM, police received information about a firing incident...Two injured have been admitted to the hospital...The dead body has been recovered...," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dehradun, Ajay Singh said speaking to ANI on Tuesday.

Speaking about the action taken by police, the SSP said that three have been detained for questioning while two involved in the incident have been identified as Ramvir and Manish. Singh further said that the investigation is underway.

Earlier in May, four people were injured in an incident of firing in a car showroom that took place in Delhi's Tilak Nagar area. "As per the information received from the hospital, 4 are injured and no one has sustained a firearm injury. The crime team is working on the spot; the investigation is going on," Vichitra Veer, DCP (West) told reporters. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

