Centre designates Kerala's Kollam port as authorised Immigration Check Post

The Ministry of Home Affairs designated the Kollam port in Kerala as an authorised Immigration Check Post (ICP) for entry and exit from India with valid travel documents for all classes of passengers on Tuesday. "In pursuance of sub-rule (b) of rule 3 of the Passport (Entry into India) Rules, 1950, the Central Government hereby designates Kollam Seaport of Kerala State as an authorised Immigration Check Post (ICP) for entry into/exit from India with valid travel documents for all classes of passengers," the order read.

The central government, in a separate order, also appointed the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer in Trivandrum as the civil authority for the ICP at Kollam. "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (2) of Clause 2 of the Foreigners Order 1948, the Central Government hereby appoints the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer, Trivandrum, as the "Civil Authority" for the purposes of the said Order for the Immigration Check Post located at Kollam Seaport in the State of Kerala with effect from June 18, 2024," the order mentioned. (ANI)

