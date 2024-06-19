"Two from Tripura injured in Bengal train accident, condition of both stable": State Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury

Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said that two persons from the state sustained injuries in the train accident in West Bengal that claimed 10 lives. As many as 10 people were killed and 25 people were injured in the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjungha Express near North Bengal's Jalpaiguri station on Monday morning. The accident took place in the Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district.

"Only two persons from Tripura sustained injuries in the incident. They are now stable and fortunately, there was no loss of life. The restoration works are underway in full swing. I have spoken to the office of the railway minister, and Chief Minister Manik Saha spoke to the Union Railway Minister," Sushanta Chowdhury said while speaking to reporters at the civil secretariat in Agartala. The Minister further said that the Kanchanjunga Express on Tuesday started its operation from Sabroom, the last railway station in Tripura, in the southern part of the state bordering Bangladesh.

"No one ever thought that railway services would be extended up to Sabroom. Let's hope for the best. In the days to come, more express services can be availed of from smaller towns of Agartala," he said. The Minister also informed that the Tripura government has decided to fill up as many as 469 posts in different departments. The proposals for filling up the posts were cleared in the recent cabinet meetings chaired by Chief Minister Manik Saha.

"Under the health and family welfare department, 16 posts of super specialist doctors, 172 posts of specialised medical officers, and 226 general degree medical officers will be filled up. The cabinet has approved the proposal and concurrence of the Finance Department has also been received. Apart from that, six food officers, the food and civil supplies department, and 49 fire service officers will be recruited. The total number of posts that will be filled up stands at 469," he said. (ANI)

