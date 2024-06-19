Left Menu

Srinagar declared 'Temporary Red Zone' for operation of drones ahead of PM visit

This comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit, starting June 20 to the city to participate in the yoga event in connection with International Day of Yoga.

ANI | Updated: 19-06-2024 08:12 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 08:12 IST
Srinagar police have issued orders declaring the city a 'Temporary Red Zone' for the operation of drones and quadcopters. This comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit, starting June 20 to the city to participate in the yoga event in connection with International Day of Yoga.

In the order dated June 18, Srinagar police stated, "Srinagar city has been declared a "Temporary Red Zone" for the operation of drones and quadcopters as per the provisions of Rule 24(2) of Drone Rules, 2021, with immediate effect." The statement said that all unauthorised drone operations in the Red Zone are liable to be penalised as per relevant provisions of Drone Rules, 2021.

As responsible citizens, your cooperation is solicited in this regard, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

