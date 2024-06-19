India's Rise in Global Energy Transition: A Model for Emerging Economies

India has made a remarkable leap to 63rd place on the World Economic Forum's global Energy Transition Index, showcasing significant strides in energy equity, security, and sustainability. This advancement comes amidst a backdrop where 83% of countries witnessed regression in at least one key dimension of energy system performance.

European nations dominated the top ranks, with Sweden leading the chart, followed by Denmark, Finland, Switzerland, and France. In contrast, China was ranked 20th, showing the varied progress across different regions.

The WEF praised India for its proactive initiatives and leadership, pointing towards replicable outcomes globally. Emphasizing the critical roles of India and China, the report noted that their progress in renewable energy, energy access, and security would significantly influence the global energy landscape. However, coal dependency remains a significant challenge for both nations.

