Punjab Power Demand Hits Record Amid Scorching Heatwave

Punjab has witnessed an unprecedented surge in electricity demand, peaking at 16,078 MW, a record high fueled by a relentless heatwave and lack of rainfall. The previous peak was 15,325 MW in June last year.

The escalation is also attributed to the ongoing paddy sowing season. Authorities have expressed concerns that without imminent rainfall, power cuts may become inevitable. While PSPCL has managed to meet the demand so far, the situation remains critical.

In an appeal to consumers, officials have urged the public to set their air conditioners to 26 degrees for the next 12 days. Farmers are advised to optimize water use and delay paddy sowing by seven days. The AIPEF has suggested adjusting office timings and closing commercial establishments earlier to manage energy consumption more effectively.

