Left Menu

Multi-tier security deployed in J-K's Srinagar ahead of PM Modi's visit

"It is a multi-tier security. As per the security protocols, the high-alert security arrangement has been made here," IGP Kashmir Zone Vidhi Kumar Birdi told ANI on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 20-06-2024 08:14 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 08:14 IST
Multi-tier security deployed in J-K's Srinagar ahead of PM Modi's visit
IGP Kashmir Zone Vidhi Kumar Birdi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Police have strengthened security in Srinagar ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit starting Thursday. According to the police, a multi-tier security blanket has been put in place.

"It is a multi-tier security. As per the security protocols, the high-alert security arrangement has been made here," IGP Kashmir Zone Vidhi Kumar Birdi told ANI on Wednesday. Earlier Tuesday, Srinagar police issued orders declaring the city a 'Temporary Red Zone' for the operation of drones and quadcopters.

The police said that all unauthorised drone operations in the Red Zone are liable to be penalised as per relevant provisions of Drone Rules, 2021. PM Modi will reach Srinagar on Thursday and at around 6 pm, he will participate in the 'Empowering Youth, Transforming J&K' event at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) there.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in J-K. He will also launch the Competitiveness Improvement in Agriculture and Allied Sectors Project (JKCIP) on Thursday. On Friday, June 21, PM Modi will participate in the 10th International Day of Yoga event at SKICC in Srinagar. He will address the gathering on the occasion and take part in the CYP Yoga session thereafter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

 India
2
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
4
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024