Record 41% Boost in Funding for Public Transport Services and National Ticketing Solution

The New Zealand Government has unveiled a groundbreaking 41% boost in indicative funding for public transport services and operations. Transport Minister Simeon Brown confirmed the rollout of the National Ticketing Solution (NTS), which will introduce contactless debit and credit card payments for commuters starting this year in Auckland.

“This significant investment underscores our commitment to enhancing travel options for New Zealanders,” stated Mr. Brown. The NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) Board has greenlit the increased funding, which surpasses allocations from 2021 to 2024. The goal is to provide reliable services to commuters nationwide.

In addition to the funding increase, the NTS will revolutionize public transport by enabling contactless payments. Commuters can use debit or credit cards, as well as digital payment methods like Apple Pay and Google Pay on mobile devices and smartwatches. The option of a pre-paid transit card will also remain available.

The rollout of contactless payments will occur over the next two years, starting in Auckland and extending to Timaru by December 2024, Christchurch in early 2025, and all other regions by the end of 2026. This move aims to create a consistent and convenient experience for passengers, regardless of their location or chosen service.

By streamlining payment methods, New Zealand will have a unified National Ticketing Solution by 2026. This system will enhance efficiency, allowing local councils and transport operators to optimize vehicle deployment based on demand and cost-effectiveness.

“Our commitment to reliable public transport services and cutting-edge technology ensures that New Zealanders receive the transportation services they deserve,” emphasized Mr. Brown.

