Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, Delhi L-G participate in plantation drive under 'Ek Pedh Maa Ke Naam'

Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav and Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena on Thursday participated in the programme for the plantation of saplings by officers and staff of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change under 'Ek Pedh Maa Ke Naam'. "We do plant saplings but they come in a black plastic cover. After the plantation, they (black plastic) are thrown away in jungles and then they make their way to rivers and drains - choking them in the process. We have made an initiative towards this...Now, instead of plastic, small pots of cow dung would be made and saplings would be placed in them. Then those saplings would be planted..." said Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena while addressing the event.

He further mentioned that a unit that has started producing saplings in small pots made up of cow dung. "Last year, I got this work started by the MCD. A small unit has been installed at Roshanara Bagh. They make small cow dung pots that contain saplings. The biggest benefit of it is that the right usage of cow dung will be started. The saplings will automatically get manure. We will also get saved from the plastic menace by taking such an initiative," said L-G Saxena.

L-G Saxena highlighted how the country has been facing an extreme heat situation and the water table is deteriorating reducing the level of ground water. "For the past one month, Delhi people and the entire country have been facing a scorching heat, compelled to bear it. The temperature in Delhi has reached as high as 52 degrees Celsius. The water table is lowering day by day. This is alarming for all of us. This shows that we are not doing justice to Mother Earth," said the Delhi L-G.

Urging people to participate in the plantation drive, L-G Saxena said that everyone who plants a tree has to take responsibility for it. "So, I appeal to everyone to be a part of this campaign (Ek Pedh Maa ke Naam) and plant a sapling. You don't have to end your campaign just by planting the sapling and clicking a photo with it. You have to take responsibility for that tree with the mindset that it would be your identity in future, that when someone sits under its shade, they would thank you for it," added the Delhi L-G. (ANI)

