Supreme Court issues notice on NTA petition seeking transfer of pleas on NEET-UG from High Court to apex court

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice on a plea filed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) seeking the transfer of petitions relating to the NEET-UG, 2024 examination from the High Court to the apex court.

ANI | Updated: 20-06-2024 12:13 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 12:13 IST
Supreme Court of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice on a plea filed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) seeking the transfer of petitions relating to the NEET-UG, 2024 examination from the High Court to the apex court. A bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath has also stayed proceedings before different High Courts.

The apex court reiterated that it will not stop the counselling process. Supreme Court has also issued a notice to the Centre and NTA on a petition filed by some students who appeared in the Meghalaya centre for NEET-UG exam and allegedly lost 45 minutes and prayed they should be a part of the 1563 students who got grace marks and were given option to appear for re-exam on June 23.

The Supreme Court has posted the pleas for hearing on July 8. The NEET-UG 2024 exam was conducted on May 5 and its results were declared on June 4, ahead of its scheduled announcement date of June 14. Protests were held alleging irregularities and paper leaks as the results showed that as many as 67 students had topped the exam with a perfect score of 720.

Petitions have been filed in courts by students seeking a re-test. The Supreme Court has allowed a re-test of over 1,500 students who were awarded "grace marks." The NEET-UG examination, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), paves the way for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.

On June 13, the NTA informed the Supreme Court that the scorecards of 1563 candidates who were awarded "grace marks" in the NEET-UG 2024 exam would be cancelled and these candidates would have an option to reappear for the exam on June 23, the results of which will be declared before June 30, or forgo the compensatory marks given for the loss of time. On Tuesday, the apex court emphasized that any negligence, even as small as 0.001 per cent, in the conduct of the NEET-UG 2024 examination would be addressed thoroughly.

A vacation bench of Justices Vikram Nath and SVN Bhatti told advocates representing the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA) that any such negligence must be dealt with seriously. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

