Waaree Energies Secures Major Solar Module Order from Mahindra Susten

On Thursday, Waaree Energies announced that it has secured an order to supply 280 MW solar modules to Mahindra Susten. The delivery will commence from December 2024 with an aim to bolster Mahindra Susten's renewable energy projects, as stated by the company.

The collaboration between Waaree Energies and Mahindra Susten, an independent power producer specializing in renewable energy, marks a significant milestone. The contract stipulates the supply of Waaree Energies' ELITE Series, N-Type TopCon 580Wp modules, lauded for their efficiency and performance.

Sunil Rathi, Director of Sales at Waaree Energies, expressed immense pride in partnering with Mahindra Susten. In addition, Deepak Thakur, Managing Director and CEO of Mahindra Susten, noted that this is their second order with Waaree Energies this financial year, emphasizing the growing collaboration between the two companies.

